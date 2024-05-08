PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Madani Aidilfitri open house.

His Majesty was greeted upon arrival at 12.47pm by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also present to welcome Sultan Ibrahim was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Sultan Ibrahim spent about an hour at the event.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

The event, from 12pm to 2pm, was attended by more than 5,000 guests, consisting of staff of JPM and its agencies.

Meanwhile, JPM, in a statement, said that the main purpose of hosting the event is to foster the spirit of unity, harmony and goodwill between JPM staff and the administrative management team. — Bernama