Perak will provide post-flood assistance to affected neighbouring states, says MB

Volunteers helping to clean up after the flood at the Batu 14 Public Library, Hulu Langat, December 20, 2021. — Picture by Devan Manuel

IPOH, Dec 20 — Perak will provide post-flood assistance to the neighbouring states hit by the disaster in cleaning up the affected areas soon.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said State Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim had contacted the badly affected states like Pahang and Selangor for more information on the assistance needed.

“We have asked our local authorities to contact their counterparts in these affected states to enquire if there is a need for assistance. We will look at their needs and our own capabilities in mobilising assistance. If there is a need for it, we will send it out.

“Although the floods have subsided, there is a massive cleaning-up work to be done, including removing the garbage and the mud left behind which is most difficult to remove,” he said at a news conference after the end of the state legislative assembly sitting, here, today.

The flood situation in Selangor is unexpected this time, with several areas inundated by flood waters, causing main roads to be closed and increased number of flood victims to be evacuated to the relief centres.

The situation in other flood-affected states such as Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Melaka and Kelantan also saw the victims evacuated to the relief centres as the flood waters have not receded due to the continuous rain.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the water levels at four dams in the state were still under control and safe although these had risen.

He said that up to evening yesterday, the water level in the Temenggor Dam was at a reading of 242.23 metres (m), Bersia 140.34 m, Kenering 110.04 m Chenderoh 59.64, all still below the warning level. — Bernama