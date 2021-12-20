Ministry clarifies Social Welfare Dept’s role in disaster relief following criticism

Volunteers assisting in the relief and rescue in affected areas in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 Shah Alam, December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has clarified that the roles and responsibilities of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in managing disasters are to provide and maintain temporary relief centres (PPS) for disaster victims.

In a statement, it said JKM is an agency under the ministry and plays the role and responsibility of providing and distributing food aid, clothing and basic necessities to disaster victims relocated to the PPS.

“The other role and responsibility JKM in the management of disaster, is to compile a list of victims for the purpose of rehabilitation, guidance and advice/counselling,” said the statement.

According to KPWKM, the roles and responsibilities are based on Directive No. 20 of the National Security Council (MKN 20).

The statement was issued following allegations that JKM did not send food to flood victims stranded in their homes.

The statement also said JKM had developed the Sistem InfoBencana JKM 2.0 which provided statistical data of disaster victims relocated to PPS all over the country.

The information is updated every four hours and can be accessed through the web and mobile applications. Among the modules available in the system are victim registration, store management and rehabilitation assistance, it said.

KPWKM also said the public can download the application, InfoBencana JKM 2.0 through App Store and Google Play Store for the latest information on PPS.

Apart from that, the public can also call Talian Kasih 15999 which operates 24 hours and the JKM operation room which can be browsed at www.jkm.gov.my. — Bernama