Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Search and rescue operation radius expanded

Fire and Rescue personnel patrol along the waters off Tanjung Balau December 16, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 18 ― The radius of the search and rescue operation (SAR) for victims in a boat capsize incident in Tanjung Balau here, which entered its fourth day today, has been widened to 76.5 nautical square miles for air assets and 106.02 nautical square miles for the search at sea.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), in a statement today, said the total search area to date involved 182.5 nautical square miles covering Tanjung Balau to Sungai Rengit.

The aerial search involved two aircraft from MMEA and the Royal Malaysia Police while the sea search, involved four assets from MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Police Force, it said.

It said the search along the beach would also continue.

The operation, however, is hampered due to the unfavourable weather and strong waves as high as five metres and poor visibility.

So far, a total of 20 bodies have been found, while one survivor has died with more than 16 more people still missing. ― Bernama