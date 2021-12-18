Dozens stranded in Setia Alam, Bandar Bukit Raja due to floods, with some forced to spend night in their vehicles

People wade through flood waters in Kampung Jalan Kebung in Shah Alam December 18, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 ― Dozens of residents in Setia Alam and Bukit Raja, as well as Meru in Klang, had to spend the night in cars last night when roads to their homes were flooded due to heavy downpour since yesterday morning.

In Setia Alam, the main roads connecting Meru to Bandar Bukit Raja in Klang have been in two to three-metre deep floodwaters since late last night, causing many road users who left work late to be stranded and unable to reach home until noon today.

Heavy rainfall continues to lash the Klang Valley as of 1pm today.

A Bernama check on the main road connecting Setia Alam to Meru found that vehicles were seen on both sides of the road that was only accessible by heavy vehicles.

Mohd Faizol Adzhar Mohd Mohtar, 34, said he had to leave his car in a parking lot about 2km from his house in Bandar Bukit Raja and walk home.

“I left my office in Kuala Lumpur at 9.30pm last night and I stopped for a dinner break because the traffic was congested, and upon reaching Setia Alam at about midnight, I found all the roads to my house were flooded.

“It was raining heavily at that time and I decided to sleep in the car because I did not want to take the risk of wading through the floodwaters,” he told Bernama today.

At about 10am today, he decided to walk two kilometres home because the floodwaters showed no signs of receding.

Mohamad Imran Hakim Mohd Nazri, 19, who worked at a restaurant in Setia Alam said he had to sleep at premises after the surrounding area was flooded.

“I finished work at the restaurant at about 12.30 midnight and by that time the water had risen as high as two metres outside the restaurant,” he said.

Imran, who lives in Sungai Kapar Indah, about 10km from Setia Alam, described the floods as the worst he had ever experienced.

“I am now still at work and can’t go home. I hope the rain will stop soon so that the water doesn’t rise again,” he said. ― Bernama