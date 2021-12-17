Sarawak polls: Police say 11 compounds issued to three political parties, one independent from Dec 6-16

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail speaks to the media at the state contingent police headquarters in Kuching, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 17 — Police have issued 11 compound notices totalling RM36,000 to several political parties and individuals for flouting the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) during the 12th Sarawak state election campaigning period from December 6 until yesterday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said four compounds were issued to Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (three), Progressive Democratic Party (one), Independent (one) and general individual (two).

“Police also received a total of 185 reports and 71 investigation papers have been opened from November 30 until yesterday.

“However, so far, no individual has been called up to give a statement,” he told a media conference at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters on the eve of the polling day tomorrow.

Aidi said that the investigation papers opened involved mischief and property damage under Section 427 of the Penal Code, using the social media to disseminate fake news under Section 233(1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 and defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

On the deployment of policemen for tomorrow’s polling day, he said a total of 7,434 officers and personnel would be placed at 1,866 voting centres statewide involving 3,555 channels.

He also said that 3,142 People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel would be assisting the police tomorrow.

“We have also set up 47 Op Cantas teams from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sarawak Police Headquarters and 109 SOP compliance operations teams in all districts,” he said.

On the incident where a man was shot dead in Jalan Simpang Tiga-Batu Lintang, here on Wednesday night, Aidi said autopsy results showed two gunshot wounds on his thigh and intestines.

Police, he said, are still awaiting the full report, including the drug and alcohol test results. — Bernama