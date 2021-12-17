Police: Pahang floods claim its first victim

Firemen carry the body of a flood victim who fell from his motorcycle while trying to ride through floodwater near a Chinese cemetery in Gambang, Pahang, December 17, 2021. — Picture from Twitter from Fire and Rescue Dept via Bernama

KUANTAN, Dec 17 — The floods in Pahang claimed its first victim today when a factory operator was found dead nearly three hours after he was reported to have fallen from his motorcycle while attempting to ride through floodwater on a road near a Chinese cemetery in Gambang, near here today.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim identified as M Gunalan, 38, from Taman Gambang Makmur here was found today at 2.22pm, about 100 metres from the location he was last seen.

“According to witnesses, he tried to ride through the rushing water there at 11.30am before he fell when his motorcycle went out of control and he was swept away by strong currents.

“Several people nearby tried to rescue him but failed because of the very strong currents,” he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for a post-mortem examination.

A search and rescue operation for the victim was carried out involving four policemen and 24 firemen using a fibreglass boat, lorry and a four-wheel-drive vehicle, he added.

Early this morning, several areas in Kuantan were flooded due to continuous heavy rain since last night in the town of Sungai Lembing, Kampung Kempadang, Sungai Soi and Kampung Bugis.

Several roads were also underwater including in Jalan Gambang, Jalan Air Putih and Jalan Pintasan Kuantan but receded in the afternoon while several trees in the district were uprooted by strong winds. — Bernama