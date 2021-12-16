Man shot dead after trying to crash car into cops in Kuching

Sources said police were forced to open fire when the suspect tried to run down several traffic policemen who attempted to apprehend him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Dec 16 — A motorist was shot dead after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a police patrol vehicle at the Jalan Simpang Tiga-Batu Lintang junction here last night.

In the 7.40pm incident, the man driving a Proton Saga was said to be behaving in a suspicious manner and when instructed by police to stop, he drove his car at high speed towards them.

It is understood that the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, hit several cars at the traffic light junction while trying to flee.

Sources said police were forced to open fire when the suspect tried to run down several traffic policemen who attempted to apprehend him.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Lukas Aket, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama