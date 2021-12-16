In Johor, foreign worker arrested for molesting eight-year-old girl

The suspect is currently in police custody and his seven-day remand period is from December 16 to December 22. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANGKAK, Dec 16 — Police arrested a 33-year-old foreigner for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a sundry shop in Ulu Tiram near here.

The incident took place at 7.50pm on Tuesday, when the man allegedly touched the girl on her shoulder and stomach.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the girl’s 42-year-old mother lodged a report at the district police headquarters on the next day at 10.33pm.

“Based on information, a team from the Seri Alam Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the suspect at the sundry shop on the next day at 1.20am.

“The suspect was apprehended in connection with the case and to assist police in investigations,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here today.

However, police did not reveal the man’s nationality.

Mohd Sohaimi said police have initiated investigations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He said those found guilty under the section face a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping.

“The suspect is in police custody and his seven-day remand period is from December 16 to December 22,” said Mohd Sohaimi.