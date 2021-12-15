Search operation after undocumented migrant boat capsizes off Johor yields 11 bodies, with 25 still missing

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) operations deputy director Simon Templer Lo Ak Tusa (centre) inspecting the capsized boat that was later retrieved on the Tanjung Balau beach in Kota Tinggi, December 15, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) led search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has found 11 bodies of undocumented migrants (PATI) as of 3pm today, after their boat capsized in Tanjung Balau here earlier today.

Johor MMEA operations deputy director Simon Templer Lo Ak Tusa said another 25 people were still unaccounted for.

He said investigations by Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel who questioned survivors earlier revealed that the total number of passengers on the ill-fated boat was 50, and not 60 as previously reported.

“The number of victims found stands at 14 people, where one is in critical condition due to a fall and is currently being treated at Kota Tinggi Hospital.

“The agency cannot make any statement on the fate of the 25 victims who remain unaccounted for. I can’t say if they are safe or not, but what we know from witnesses is that they are still missing,” said Simon Templer during a media conference held at the SAR operations centre in Tanjung Balau here today.

He was updating the media on the current status of the SAR operations as well as efforts by other agencies.

Tanjung Balau is located near the popular Desaru holiday beach area.

Simon Templer said the boat ferrying 50 undocumented migrants from a neighbouring country was reported to have capsized in the Tanjung Balau area at 4.30am today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Fire and Rescue Department personnel scouring through the victim’s personal items strewn along the Tanjung Balau beach in Kota Tinggi, December 15, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

The boat, believed to be from Indonesia, was heading to Tanjung Balau in Malaysia.

Simon Templar said the boat capsized after it was hit by strong waves, following bad weather.

“Based on initial investigations, it was understood that the undocumented migrants were charged RM2,000 to RM3,000 per person to obtain the sea route transportation to enter the country,” he said.

A total of 159 government agency personnel were involved in the SAR operations involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, ATM, Civil Defence Force and Health Ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that the MMEA had launched a SAR operation after a boat carrying undocumented migrants was believed to have capsized due to bad weather at Tanjung Balau here today.

The agency said at least 10 have been found dead while another 21 have been rescued after their boat ran into difficulties in the waters off Tanjung Balau at 4.30am.

The deceased consisted of six men and four women, while 19 other men and two women were found alive.