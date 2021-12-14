Sarawak polls: Malaysian Army chief casts vote at Muara Tuang camp

Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain casts his ballot during early voting for the Sarawak state election in Kuching December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and his wife, Puan Sri Zainuriah Mustapha cast their early votes in the 12th Sarawak state election at the Muara Tuang Camp multipurpose hall early polling centre here today.

He completed his voting process at 9.29 this morning.

Also casting their early votes were First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa and his wife Datin Norziati Othman.

A total of 2,321 military personnel and spouses are expected to cast their early voting in the five polling streams at the Muara Tuang Camp early voting centre from 8 am to 5 pm.

In total, 12,585 military personnel and spouses will cast their early votes at 16 polling centres throughout Sarawak involving 11 state constituencies.

Meanwhile, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Stakan seat, Datuk Hamzah Brahim, arrived at 9.14 am to inspect the early voting process for military personnel and spouses at the early polling centre at the Muara Tuang Camp. — Bernama