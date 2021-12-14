Peter Anthony ordered to enter defence over false document charge

Former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Sessions Court here today ordered former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony to enter his defence on a charge with falsifying a letter from the office of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Deputy Vice-Chancellor for a system maintenance contract work at the university in 2014.

Judge Azura Alwi made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Peter, 50, at the end of the prosecution case.

The court fixed Jan 3 to 7 next year for the hearing. — Bernama



