Sarawak poll: DAP’s Batu Kawah hopeful pushes better, wider facilities for elderly, persons with disabilities

DAP candidate for the N14 Batu Kawah State Assembly Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuching December 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Sarawak needs to invest more in human development and that includes the care of senior citizens and people living with disabilities, Dr Kelvin Yii said today.

The DAP politician who is running for Batu Kawah in the upcoming election noted that Malaysia’s largest state will be seeing more resources in the federal Budget 2022 as well as more power in future.

“It is about time we give more emphasis towards our care support system. Life often has its challenges and is usually unpredictable.

“That is why, as a society, we must ensure that we build the necessary building blocks to protect the most vulnerable segment of our population,” he said in a press conference at the state DAP headquarters this afternoon.

The doctor who is currently also Bandar Kuching MP said he hopes to be given the opportunity to represent Batu Kawah voters in the state assembly as he has a number of measures he is keen to introduce.

Among the ideas he expressed today were setting up a seed fund to encourage the establishment of home-based care services as alternatives to care homes.

Dr Yii also mooted regulations to ensure sufficient training for “in-home” caregivers before they join the service.

He also suggested subsidies for childcare and expanding childcare services, saying these support facilities would make it easier for their parents to work and contribute to the economy.

Dr Yii is in a tough fight against Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also the incumbent for Batu Kawah.

In the 2016 state election, Dr Sim defeated DAP candidate Christina Chiew by a 2,085-vote majority.

Other candidates this time around are Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Fong Pau Teck of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak.

Sarawakians will vote on December 18.