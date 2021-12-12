PM Ismail: Cooperatives can help address problems of rising prices of goods

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Isamil Sabri Yaakob speaks at the launch of the Bera District Smallholders Cooperative in Kampung Batu Papan December 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

BERA, Dec 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said cooperatives nationwide could play their role to help overcome the problem of rising prices of goods and reduce the stress and financial burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said one of the ways would be through the setting up of a wholesale cooperative to supply goods in bulk at cheap prices to all cooperatives and this would enable the people to get goods at cheaper prices.

“Cooperatives can play a role in helping to reduce pressure on the people. There are many cooperatives, but most of them buy goods from wholesale shops in small quantities, such as rice or sugar at round 100 to 200 packets a month.

“If a special wholesale cooperative, they (cooperatives) can buy in bulk, which will be cheaper. If the price is cheaper, more people will buy at cooperatives,” he said when opening the annual general meeting of the Bera District Smallholders Cooperative in Kampung Batu Papan here today.

He said the proposed setting up of a wholesale cooperative would be discussed in more detail with the relevant quarters, including Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar and the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM). — Bernama