Azmin: Govt to allocate RM7.8m for reconstruction of Surau al-Kahfi Complex in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The government has approved an allocation of RM7.8 million for the reconstruction of the Surau Al-Kahfi Complex and Al-Kahfi Community Religious School at Pinggiran Batu Caves, Gombak.

Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the move was to boost development in the area while strengthening Islamic institutions around Gombak, Selangor as well as nationwide.

“We are not only interested in skyscraper projects, but we also want to develop human capital and build children with strong character, integrity and noble moral values.

“We want this mosque and surau to be a place that fosters unity among the ummah (community),” he said during an informal session with Surau Al-Kahfi committee and congregants at Pinggiran Batu Caves, here today.

He said initially Surau Al-Kahfi chairman Mohd Rozi Salleh had applied for RM5 million, but after much consideration, the government agreed to approve a fund of RM7.8 million to meet the design specifications and requirements of the surau and school.

Mohamed Azmin who is also Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said a consultant would be appointed in the next two weeks to enable the project to start immediately. — Bernama