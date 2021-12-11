Sarawak Pakatan rebuts Fadilah’s claim about delayed projects

Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chien Jen (centre) speaks during a solidarity press conference at its headquarters in Kuching December 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 11 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Chong Chieng Jen denied the coalition had delayed implementing projects when it controlled the federal government, which Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof alleged.

Chong, who is also DAP’s Padungan seat candidate, accused the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader of malice, pointing out that PH had increased funding for Sarawak during its 22 months of power.

“Even for the Pan-Borneo highway project, what we terminated is the PDP, project delivery partners, the so-called middleman getting the lion ‘s share of the project while contractors.

“By terminating the PDP, we saved RM3 billion, and with that RM3 billion, we embarked on additional highways for Sarawak, which is Trans Borneo highway,” he said during a press conference.

On November 28, regional news outlet Borneo Post reported Fadillah as claiming that the delay of many development projects including Pan Borneo Highway was due to cancellations by the PH government.

He said the Malaysians should learn from their mistakes to ensure there is continuity in development projects.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the first phase of the Pan Borneo highway project.

He reiterated Fadillah’s comment that much more was planned by the previous Barisan Nasional government for Sarawak, but things changed after the 2018 general election.

Voting for the Sarawak election will be on December 18.