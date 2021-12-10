Johor MB: Investment agencies should simplify procedures to attract investors to state

Datuk Hasni Mohammad said all related parties must work together to continue making Johor investors’ choice of destination. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Menteri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BARU, Dec 10 — In an effort to attract new investments, the Johor government called on the relevant agencies to simplify the process and also procedures for investors who are keen to invest in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said in the current economic situation and with the increasingly competitive investment climate, investors have various options available.

Due of that, he said all related parties must work together to continue in making Johor a prime destination and choice for investors.

“Maintaining the existing investors is not good enough as we need more investment coming to our country.

“Therefore, facilitating the way for investors to invest in Johor is also of importance so that in managing investments through corporate governance, we are investor friendly.

“The corporate governance that we have introduced should enable investors to continue to have confidence in the state and the country,” said Hasni after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tropicana Industrial Park in Pekan Nenas in Pontian yesterday.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said Johor should also make the best use of its potential, including its strategic position as it is neighbouring with developed countries such as Singapore.

“We need to continue to make Johor the choice for investors because we are such a unique and strategic state," he said.

Hasni, who has been advocating for the opening of the state’s borders with Singapore, is known to be a keen promoter of attracting foreign investors to Johor.

In the Johor state assembly late last month, the state government announced the Johor Investment Master Plan 2030, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The plan is set to drive more investments to the southern state due to its strategic location bordering Singapore.

Johor Investment, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship Development and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said the plan would form the basis for the investment agenda for the next 10 years.