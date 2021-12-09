Dewan Rakyat to discuss KL-JB high speed rail project today

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The issue surrounding the Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru High Speed Rail (HSR) project is expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, it will be raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) during the Ministers’ Question Time to the Prime Minister.

Lim wants to know whether the Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru HSR project would be cancelled and replaced with the proposed revival of the KL-Singapore HSR project, the cost estimates for both projects, as well as if negotiations with Singapore could ensure the original project price of RM100 billion could be reduced to RM50 billion.

Meanwhile,Tony Pua Kiam Wee (PH-Damansara) will ask Finance Minister on the rationale by the Customs Department's to make it mandatory for coffee shop and restaurant operators to apply for license to sell alcoholic drinks to non-Muslims effective next year.

Pua also wanted to know the number of businesses that would be affected, the relevant license fees, the amount that can be collected, and the punishment for those who erred.

Meanwhile, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) will pose a question to Energy and Natural Resources Minister on whether the government is prepared to export sand, especially for flood mitigation projects in estuaries.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) will seek clarification from the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry on the strategic plan to rejuvenate the agricultural sector in order to attract youths and produce more young farmers.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the committee level.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama