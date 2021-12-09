Covid-19 deaths among the unvaxxed 20 times higher than those who have received jabs, says Health D-G

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Covid-19 fatality is 20 times higher among the unvaccinated population as compared to the vaccinated population, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his twitter account, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 death trend in Malaysia continues to show a downward pattern with the wide vaccination coverage.

“Our (Health Ministry) data showed deaths among non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated is 3,200 person/mortality per one million population. Among fully vaccinated, breakthrough death is only 160 person /mortality per one million population. Whilst in the boosted population (individuals who have received the booster dose) death is four person/mortality per one million population,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said based on the National Covid-19 Mortality data from Jan 1 to Dec 4, 2021 the highest announced total mortality was on Sept 11 with 592 cases.

The highest announced brought-in-dead was on Sept 13 with 176 cases. The data was based on the number of mortality reports received daily, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said so far in 2021 a total of 24,014 died in hospitals and 6,046 were brought-in-dead cases. — Bernama