Court upholds Najib’s conviction for misappropriating RM42m from SRC International

Police personnel are seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya December 8, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has failed to appeal his conviction and sentencing involving the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, after the Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court’s ruling.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who chaired the three-man bench alongside Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, delivered the ruling via video-conferencing at the Palace of Justice here.

The senior judge also said it was clear that the RM42 million recorded in Najib’s accounts originated from SRC International.

“We find no good reason to disagree with the ruling of the High Court judge,” Abdul Karim said when delivering the unanimous decision today.

Earlier, Najib and his defence team were noticeably absent from the courtroom as they were observing a quarantine order imposed over their contact with a known Covid-19 patient during the weekend.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Najib while ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram appeared for the prosecution.

Najib was appealing the High Court’s decision from July 28, 2020, which found him guilty of all seven charges relating to SRC’s RM42 million.

The High Court previously sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail for each of six charges (three counts each of criminal breach of trust and money laundering), as well as 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine with an additional five years’ jail if the fine is not paid for the abuse of position charge.

The High Court had decided that all the prison sentences would run concurrently or at the same time, which would mean a maximum imprisonment of 12 years for Najib.

