Norway’s Aker Solutions says Malaysia manager cleared of charges over Petronas dealings

OSLO, Dec 7 — The head of the Malaysian unit of Norway’s Aker Solutions has been cleared by a court of accusations that he submitted false documents in dealings with state-owned energy company Petronas, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman, who was charged in June over the allegations, had pleaded not guilty, his lawyer previously told Reuters.

“On November 25, 2021, the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, discharged Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman of the offence,” Aker Solutions said in a statement on Monday.

“The court found that the charge was vague, misleading and did not state the particulars of the offence.”

The case was brought after an investigation by Malaysia’s Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) into suspected false representations by Aker Solutions to win Petronas licences.

Aker Solutions has denied any wrongdoing, saying that to its knowledge its Malaysian entities fulfilled all applicable requirements.

“Our colleague Hatta Kamaruzzaman and Aker Solutions have objected to the charge from the start, and we are pleased to see that the court has concluded the same way,” the company said. — Reuters