Sarawak polls: YouTuber banking on virtual popularity to contest in Dudong

Fadhil Mohd Isa, a local YouTuber known as Cardock, after submitting his nomination papers at the Dudong nomination centre, Sibu Jaya Public Library, December 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 6 — A local YouTuber known as Cardock is counting on his popularity on social media to contest as an Independent in Dudong at the 12th Sarawak state election.

The Sibu-born, whose real name is Fadhil Mohd Isa, 37, said he felt compelled to contest in the election this time as he wanted to defend the fate of the people in the Dudong area who have yet to enjoy water, electricity and Internet facilities.

“I feel compelled to contest when I see how a state like Sarawak that is rich with natural resources still has places without water and electricity supplies and internet facilities. These are things that can benefit the people,” he told reporters.

He is among eight candidates who submitted their nomination papers at the Dudong nomination centre at the Sibu Jaya Public Library here to contest the seat.

The others are Wong Hie Ping Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Jane Lau Sung Yee of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Julius Enchana of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Paul Ling Fong of DAP, Josephine Lau Kiew Peng of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Engga Unchat (Independent).

Cardock said that he had been campaigning since 2018 via the social media platforms and claimed to be well known, with over one million followers on social media.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also facilitated my campaign efforts via social media platforms and I will use it 100 per cent, although there are places without Internet facilities,” he said.

Asked about his choice of using a prawn as his logo in the election, he said it was synonymous with his hobby of catching prawns in Sungai Passin near here and that it had also helped popularise him on social media. — Bernama