‘Make right choice’ to maintain good ties with Putrajaya, PM tells Sarawak voters ahead of polls

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) and Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the opening of the New Mukah Airport 4 December, 2021. — Bernama pic

KAPIT, Dec 4 — The people of Sarawak need to make the right choice in the 12th state election to maintain the good relations between the state and federal governments, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, good ties are important to facilitate dealings between the two governments especially in implementing development for Sarawak residents.

Taking the example of the Second Sungai Yong Bridge costing RM12.6 million located about 15 km from here, Ismail Sabri said it would not be implemented if the two governments have a different focus.

“But the people of Sarawak have made the right choice when voting for the same state government in the 11th state election.

“And I am more at ease and it also makes by my job easier as Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Jo (Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg) is my friend. As such, I hope the people would not make the wrong decision, for many more which need to be approved may not be implemented if the state administration is different from the central government,” he was speaking at a People With Leaders session at Kapit Town Square here today.

The Prime Minister said as the 12th state election approaches, many baseless statements would be hurled including allegations that the federal government did not give attention to the development of Sarawak.

The central government according to him had implemented various development projects in Sarawak including the construction of the Kanowit-Song-Kapit road costing RM750 million.

In Kapit division alone according to Ismail Sabri, the central government has allocated RM53 million under Budget 2022 for the construction of the Bukit Jayung road to the junction of Datar Kakus road in Belaga and RM40 million to build the main divider substation and power lines at Nanga Merit.

The federal government, he said also spent RM30 million to implement the rural water supply project in Nanga Mujong as well as RM4.89 million to build a Community Development Department nursery centre in Rumah Jampuk.

Meanwhile, under Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), the Prime Minister said the central government is allocating RM4.09 billion to build 823 new towers and upgrading 3,012 transmitter stations and to lay fibre-optic cables at 73,588 premises throughout Sarawak.

“We are targeting all areas regardless of villages in rural areas to achieve internet access to facilitate various activities including children learning by the end of 2022,” said Ismail Sabri.

This he said proved that the federal government gives full attention to the development in Sarawak.

At the same function, the Prime Minister also approved an allocation of RM20 million and RM5 million to build an alternative road from Kapit Airport to the Kapit State Government Complex building as well as a haemodialysis centre in Kapit Hospital.

He also announced the land acquisition process is being carried out to enable the construction of a Mara Professional College valued at RM97 million in Kapit. — Bernama