Domestic workers MoU on the agenda during Saravanan’s Indonesian visit

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan during a press conference at the Setiawangsa Community Centre, April 12, 2021.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Workers (MoU PDI) is on the agenda during Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan’s working visit to Jakarta from tomorrow (Dec 5) to Dec 7.

The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) in a statement today said Saravanan’s visit was a follow-up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s working visit to Indonesia last month (Nov 9-12).

Ismail Sabri and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in a joint press conference in conjunction with the PM’s visit, had expressed their commitment to expedite the signing of the MoU PDI to meet the needs and demands of employers in Malaysia.

The MoU was signed for the first time on May 13, 2006 in Bali, and subsequently, the Protocol to Amend it was signed on May 31, 2011 in Bandung, which expired on May 30, 2016.

KSM said Saravanan, who will be accompanied by senior ministry officials, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Indonesian Employment Minister Ida Fauziyah to reach a consensus on the issues in the MoU PDI so that it could be finalised quickly.

KSM said Saravanan was also scheduled to hold discussions with Malaysian conglomerates in Indonesia to exchange views on good practices on the management of migrant workers in the plantation sector.

According to KSM data, as of 31 Oct 2021, there are a total of 364,564 Indonesian workers working in Malaysia in the manufacturing, construction, plantation, services, agriculture, foreign maids, as well as mining and quarrying sectors whereas 16.9 per cent were in the domestic workers sector. — Bernama