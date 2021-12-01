Neelofa, husband get discharge not amounting to acquittal for CMCO SOP breach during carpet shop visit

Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail arrive at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court May 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband, Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, were given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on three charges for breaching standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Aling informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers had considered the representation submitted by the two accused regarding the case.

As such, she requested that the cases be given a DNAA first to enable other actions to be taken against the couple.

Meanwhile, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafie Abdullah, representing the couple ,when met by reporters, said the prosecution had withdrawn all the charges against Muhammad Haris and Noor Neelofa.

“A compound process will take place either today or tomorrow. We will be back on Dec 21 so that the DNAA can be converted to DNA (discharged and acquitted).

"We're quite happy. Although these charges can be fought, but it will drag on. With Noor Neelofa’s situation now, who is pregnant, it is not suitable for us to run this case," he added.

Also representing the couple are lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris.

Neelofa and her husband sent a representation to the AGC last Oct 21 seeking for the charges against them to be withdrawn.

On May 20, the couple pleaded not guilty to violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021 which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

Muhammad Haris, 26, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the CMCO SOP, which were for failing to wear the face mask and also scan the MySejahtera application or write his name in the registration book to check-in at Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Kawasan Perindustrian Nilai 3, Nilai, at 4pm on May 2.

Noor Neelofa, 32, was charged with failing to scan the MySejahtera application or write her name in the registration book to check-in at the same place and time. — Bernama