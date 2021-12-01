Malaysia records 55 more Covid-19 deaths, including eight brought-in-dead

Health personnel transport the remains of a Covid-19 victim for burial at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital June 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Malaysia reported an additional 55 deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including eight who died before reaching hospitals.

The Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal showed that the total number of Covid-19 deaths logged in Malaysia since the pandemic started was now 30,425, including 6,153 who were brought in dead.

Over the last two weeks, Malaysia had 16 Covid-19 deaths per one million people.

Over the same two week period, Terengganu had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 54 per one million people, followed by Kelantan at 30, Perak at 23, while Melaka and Pahang also recorded numbers higher than the national figure at 19 and 18 deaths per one million people respectively.

In the past seven days, the 305 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia involved 61 individuals in the age group of 80 and above, 80 persons in the 70-79 age group, 87 (60-69 age group), 41 (50-59 age group), 21 (40-49 age group), nine (30-39 age group), five (18-29 age group), and one in the age group of zero to four years old.

Infections by state

Out of the 4,879 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, the highest numbers were recorded in Selangor at 1,097 cases, followed by Kelantan at 574, Johor (494), Kedah (412), Sabah (401), Kuala Lumpur (388), Pahang (321) and Penang (311).

The rest were reported in Perak at 210 cases, Terengganu (200), Negri Sembilan (148), Melaka (139), Sarawak (98), Perlis (44), Putrajaya (40) and two in Labuan.

The new Covid-19 cases yesterday brought the cumulative total of cases reported so far in Malaysia to 2,632,782 cases.

Out of this 2.6 million figure, 96.37 per cent or 2,537,204 have recovered, including 5,168 newly recorded yesterday as having recovered.

As of midnight, there are now 65,153 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 81.3 per cent or 52,954 under home quarantine, 10 per cent or 6,539 in quarantine and treatment centres, and 7.9 per cent or 5,151 currently hospitalised.

Another 0.4 per cent of the active cases or 257 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) without requiring respiratory support, while another 0.4 per cent or 252 patients in ICUs had to be intubated