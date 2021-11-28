PM launches two unity plans to rein in provocative racial, religious speech and action

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech at the launch of the National Unity Action Plan at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre November 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the National Unity Action Plan and the Kami @Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan in his effort to strengthen interracial and interreligious harmony.

The country’s ninth prime minister who initiated the concept of Keluarga Malaysia — which translates to the “Malaysian Family” — said there is a need for people to be more open in their thinking and focus more on their shared traits than their differences.

“This revelation is also significant so that the multi-ethnic society can control speech and activities that touch on religious sensitivities as well as culture of other ethnicities which often trigger negative reactions,” he said during the launch at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

The National Unity Action Plan, with a timeline of 2021 to 2030, is based on the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021 to 2030, and is touted as a plan that will uphold the aspirations of the Rukun Negara.

It will encompass 57 programmes involving 55 organisations including ministries, other federal and state level government institutions, non-governmental organisations and public organisations.

Members of the public are seen reading a copy of the National Unity Action Plan and the Kami @Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre November 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

These programmes will cover the development of education, economic growth, social wellbeing, as well as science, technology and innovation.

Five strategic “cores” were also announced today. They are: maintaining the country’s constitutional monarchy democratic system; followed by forming a society that appreciates and practices unity; improving socio-economic in a fair and equal way; ensuring openessess and toleration towards differences in religious and cultural traditions; as well as building a progressive society through science, technology and innovation.

The second plan Kami, is specific to the National Unity Ministry and is meant to study national “integration” issues and implement several programmes that are aligned with the National Unity Action Plan — lasting from 2021 to 2025.

Kami, stands for Karib, Aksesibiliti, Majmuk, and Inklusiviti — which translate to closeness, accessibility, plurality and inclusivity.

In his welcoming speech, Ismail Sabri also lauded the attendance of MPs and ministers from various political parties, which he said “is the strength of Keluarga Malaysia”.

Other key figures present at the launch were National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and several government MPs.