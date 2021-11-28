Bersatu administrative structure needs improvements, says Mohd Redzuan

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is seen leaving the Publika compound after a special meeting was held, August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 28 — There should be further improvements in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on the overall and not just at the state level, said Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) member, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

He said enhancement in the management of Bersatu should be carried out to enable the founding struggles of the party to be restored.

“Taking the scenario of what happened in the Melaka state election recently, I find not only the state level should be reshuffled but the party itself should see an administrative restructuring involving the party management itself,” he told the media after officiating the Alor Gajah Bersatu division annual general meeting at A Formosa Resort here today.

He said the administrative structure was the same as those who were elected while those appointed were retained but there should be improvements in terms of party management including membership and machinery for the 15th general election.

He was commenting on the resignation of Melaka Bersatu chief, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen on Friday.

In this regard, Mohd Redzuan who is also Alor Gajah MP said it is up to the top leadership to evaluate the entire operation to continue the party’s agenda as an alternative party to uphold the struggles of the race and religion.

“This is not onIy involving the restructuring of state but the way the party is managed and administered at the central level should be scrutinised and this is up to the president.

“It is important for all to return to the original struggle of Bersatu in which the party was founded. We admitted the weakness of the party machinery was among the causes of Perikatan Nasional (PN) defeat in the state election and it should be a lesson,” he said. — Bernama