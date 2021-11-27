Abang Jo confirms Manyin not running in Sarawak election

Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong. — Borneo Post Online

SERIAN, Nov 27 — Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today confirmed that state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Sri Michael Manyin Jawong will not be defending his Tebedu seat in the state election.

He said Manyin has already announced that he would not be contesting in the December 18 state election.

“He has served much for the people of Serian and he has announced of not contesting and I would like to thank him very for his dedicated service to the state,” Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said at the opening of the Serian Division administrative building here.

He expressed his confidence that the next generation of leaders will continue what has been done by Manyin upon taking over the political leadership in Serian, especially Tebedu.

The chief minister said the state government has already approved a new road linking Temong, Tepui and Sadir with Anna Rais as a gesture of what Manyin has done for Serian.

He added the construction of the 22-km long road, costing about RM200 million, will start next year.

Abang Johari, however, did not indicate who will be the candidate to replace Manyin in Tebedu.

Manyin, 77, has been representing Tebedu since 1996 after retiring as a secondary school principal.

He was appointed to his current ministerial position in 2017 when Abang Johari took over as the chief minister after the passing of Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

He had held the posts of urban development and tourism minister and youth, sports and solidarity minister.

Manyin is also a senior vice president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), representing the Dayak Bidayuh community.