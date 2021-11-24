Over 1.25 million Sarawakians eligible to vote in 12th state election

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink during the Melaka state election at the Durian Tunggal polling station in Melaka November 20, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 24 — A total of 1,252,014 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in upcoming Sarawak election, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said the latest electoral roll, which included the Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT) of Second Quarter 2021 (ST2/2021), will be used.

From the total figure, 1,228,858 or 98.15 per cent are regular voters, 12,585 military personnel and spouses, 10,458 police personnel and spouses, while 113 are voters who are overseas.

“The electoral roll for the 12th State Election will be sold to the public on Dec 1,” he said in a statement after chairing a special meeting on the 12th State Election today.

He said voters can also check particulars such as their polling station and voting stream at pengundi.spr.gov.my, by contacting 03-88927018, or through the MySPR Semak app from Dec 1.

Abdul Ghani said government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), or any bodies and eligible individuals can apply to be observers for the state election process throughout polling day, right up till the election results are announced.

“They are allowed to do the observation only at polling centres, vote counting stations, and vote tallying centres. They must also comply with the conditions fixed by EC for their appointments,” he said.

“The application to be election observers can be made by emailing to [email protected] starting today (Nov 24). The closing date is Dec 1,” he added. — Borneo Post