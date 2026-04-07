GEORGE TOWN, April 7 — Land for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) depot on Silicon Island is expected to be handed over to MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRTC) as early as May this year, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the land for the depot, measuring about 27.7 hectares (68.5 acres), will be transferred over to MRTC once complete.

He said development can proceed in phases, without waiting for the full 930 ha (2,300 acres) of reclamation to be completed.

“We will not wait for the entire reclamation to be finished before starting topside development,” he said.

“Once the land is ready, construction can begin, starting with the LRT depot site,” he added during a press conference at the official launch of publicity and public viewing in the final Penang Silicon Island local plan 2050 (RTPSI) at the Amari Spice here.

Chow said Silicon Island represents more than just a land reclamation project but a long-term commitment by the Penang government to future generations.

An artist’s impression of Penang Silicon Island. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Chow said the project aims to position Penang as a “global gateway” while addressing the state’s industrial land shortage through the creation of 930 ha of new land.

Through the proposed Green Tech Park, he said the state will offer a plug-and-play ecosystem tailored to meet strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements of global corporations.

He added that the initiative is projected to contribute up to RM1.1 trillion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product by 2050.

It is also projected to create 220,000 high-quality jobs across sectors ranging from high-tech engineering to the creative and services economy.

“This is inclusive development, where prosperity is shared across all levels of society,” he said.

Chow noted that RTPSI 2050 is Malaysia’s first local plan designed specifically for a fully reclaimed greenfield site, allowing planners to work without legacy infrastructure constraints.

Land for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) depot on Silicon Island is expected to be handed over to MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRTC) as early as May this year, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said the plan incorporates GeoBIM, integrating Geographic Information Systems and Building Information Modelling, to enhance urban governance and provide investors with fast, transparent and highly accurate digital planning data.

On sustainability targets, Chow said the plan includes a 45 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, full reliance on renewable energy in the Green Tech Park, and a 70:30 modal shift in favour of public transport, cycling and pedestrian networks.

He said a “Heart of the Island” (HOTI) concept will serve as a vibrant and iconic urban centre.

There will also be policies such as a no-dig utility framework and dedicated utility corridors to improve infrastructure management and road quality.

Chow said the public display period for the plan will be available until May 8.

He called on stakeholders, including the private sector, NGOs, academics and the public, to contribute their feedback.

“We want the people of Penang to be co-creators of Silicon Island, ensuring that every aspect of its development reflects public aspirations and remains resilient for the next 50 years,” he said.