KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Health Ministry today reported 5,755 new Covid-19 infections, continuing a trend of daily new cases above 5,000 in recent days.

Yesterday's new cases numbered 5,594 while on Monday, it was 4,885 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted this update on his Twitter account.

Cumulatively, there have been 2,602,835 cases in the country since the pandemic began last year.

