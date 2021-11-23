Section of Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands closed to all traffic after landslide

IPOH, Nov 23 ― Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands FT Route 059 at Section 62.65 will be temporarily closed from today until further notice to facilitate emergency works following a landslide yesterday.

“Emergency works are being carried out on site and the temporary closure of the road is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of road users in the future,” Cameron Highlands District Public Works Department (JKR) said in a statement today.

“Road users are advised to be cautious and to follow any instruction issued to avoid untoward incidents,” it added.

The landslide affected the stretch between Batu 25 and Batu 26 of Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands, cutting off traffic on both sides of the road.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said police were informed of the incident at 4.25pm.

“Both sides of the road were blocked by fallen electric poles. However, the incident did not cause damage to any other property,” he said. ― Bernama