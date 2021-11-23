In Port Dickson, chief security guard, unemployed charged with murder, abduction, impersonation

M. Murugan, 44, and Wong Yon Kuan, 43, both nodded after the charges for murder and abduction were read out to them before Magistrate V. Vanita. — Reuters pic

PORT DICKSON, Nov 23 — A chief security guard and an unemployed man were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with murder, abduction and for impersonating as policemen.

M. Murugan, 44, and Wong Yon Kuan, 43, both nodded after the charges for murder and abduction were read out to them before Magistrate V. Vanita.

The two men, and three others who are still at large, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering a technician, A. Vasudevan, 39, in Springhill Town, Lukut here, between 5.40am and 9.45am on November 13 this year.

The offence provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The five of them were also charged under Section 364 of the Penal Code with abducting in order to murder Vasudevan at the same location and time. The offence provides punishment with death or imprisonment for up to 30 years, upon conviction.

On the third charge, Murugan and Wong pleaded not guilty to the charge of impersonating as policemen to the victim’s wife, S Hindumathy, 38, at the same place and time.

They were also jointly charged with committing the offence with the three others still at large.

The charge was framed under Section 170 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court set December 23 for mention of the cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Fathin Nur Athirah Zainuddin prosecuted, while lawyer T. Harpal Singh represented the two accused.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, in a statement issued today, said the police were tracking down four men believed to be involved in the case.

They are They are A. Davadas, 41, of Rawang, Selangor; S. Panirselvam, 31, (Taman Kepong Indah, Kuala Lumpur); P. Xavier, 42, (Rawang) and C. Murugan, 40, (Batu Caves). — Bernama