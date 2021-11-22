Malaysian navy chief’s visit underscores longstanding bilateral defence ties with island city-state, says Singapore’s Defence Ministry

Malaysian navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany with Singapore’s Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen in Singapore, November 22, 2021. — Picture from Twitter/mindefsg

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Malaysian navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany who is on his introductory visit to Singapore called on Singapore’s Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) this afternoon.

During their meeting, Ng and Mohd Reza reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties between the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and discussed defence cooperation on common security challenges in the region.

While at Mindef, Mohd Reza also called on Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong and Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng after inspecting the Guard of Honour, said the ministry in its website today.

According to Mindef, Mohd Reza is on his introductory visit to Singapore from November 21 to November 23, 2021.

As part of his programme, he visited Tuas Naval Base, where he was hosted at the Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV) Simulator Centre (SIMCEN), RSS Daring, and on board the Independence-class LMV RSS Justice, said the ministry.

“Mohd Reza’s visit underscores the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Malaysia.

“The RSN and RMN interact regularly through bilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges, cross attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus,” it said.

Mindef noted that both navies also work closely to enhance regional maritime security through the Melaka Straits Patrol.

“These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and professional ties between the personnel of both navies,” it said. — Bernama



