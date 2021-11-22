Defend Sarawak’s ‘culture of mutual understanding’, says CM

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks at the launch of Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak Digital Village at Sama Jaya High Tech Park in Kuching, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Nov 22 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government wants the people to continue defending the “culture of mutual understanding” that had been enjoyed in the state all this while.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said this way of life had been appreciated by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak who have always been prepared to help those in need regardless of religious or racial background.

“This is Sarawak a happy Sarawak. Always helping each other... and we have no religious tribes (and) that is important because we (Sarawakians) understand each other,” he said when speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Salvation Army’s Children Home here today.

He said the Salvation Army, which he learned first began their involvement in Sarawak under the administration of the state’s second British Governor, Sir Anthony Abell, had contributed a lot to the betterment of society, especially to those who were in need of assistance.

“The Salvation Army have done good deeds, the Muslim volunteer associations have done the same thing and interacted (with each other), so much so that they have worked together to assist members of society (who are in need),” he said.

Abang Johari said as long as the people wanted the GPS to continue to administer the state, he would continue to ensure that the NGOs like the Salvation Army would not be alone in assisting those in need to improve their livelihood.

He said those who were assisted by Salvation Army would have the ability to contribute back to society once they are back on their feet.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army, in a statement, said their current residential premises at Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Uplands in Kuching would be relocated to the new location which covered an area of over three hectares near the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

It added that the state government’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has allocated RM4 million, while the Borneo Medical Centre chipped in RM6 million for the development of the new premises. — Bernama