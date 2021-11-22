Clean water supply innovation project to benefit Pitas villagers in Sabah, says Mosti

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the effort was aimed at strengthening the use of technology so that problems in the community could be resolved sustainably towards improving the quality and wellbeing of rural folks. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is committed to developing clean water supply initiatives using innovative technologies for the benefit of the people, notably in rural areas, including in Pitas, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said the effort was aimed at strengthening the use of technology so that problems in the community could be resolved sustainably towards improving the quality and wellbeing of rural folks in an inclusive manner in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

Taking the example of the clean water supply-based innovation research project in Kampung Sapatalang, Pitas, Dr Adham said Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM) would work with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in realising the project for the benefit of the villagers.

“YIM and UMS have identified the problem of clean water supply faced by villagers due to the source of water being often clogged. This project involves innovation in engineering and social technology to benefit the village community,” he said in a statement today.

The implementation of this grassroots project, which was carried out for five months, helps the local community obtain clean water resources and indirectly increase productivity and improve quality of life.

To ensure a continuous supply of clean water, the project is to improve the water filtration system, besides upgrading the water supply system from springs, namely groundwater and storage tanks in the catchment area.

Meanwhile, Taufiq in a separate statement, said the project will benefit a total of 100 villagers, who have not had clean water supply infrastructure and only depend on rainwater, rivers or streams.

He said UMS researcher Assoc Prof Jidon Adrian would lead the project team to use innovations on springs.

“Facilities have been provided in the spring catchment area, namely filters and water storage tanks.

The Clean Water Innovation Project is also located in the community hall which is a multi-purpose hall for the use of local residents,” he said.

YIM chief executive officer Sharmila Mohamed Salleh said YIM appointed UMS as a strategic collaboration partner to implement the project from February 1 to July 31 with an allocation of RM60,000.

Sabah is the state that receives the most funding for innovation projects from YIM, with 32 projects worth RM5 million until 2020. — Bernama