PM Ismail: PEDi set up to empower small entrepreneurs, improves socioeconomic status of rural community

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MSMEs sector has been the pillar of the country’s economy, making up almost 1.2 million or 97.2 per cent of the total businesses as at end of 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERA, Nov 21 — The setting up of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) can help create and empower small entrepreneurs towards innovative and competitive digitalisation and improve the socioeconomic status of the people, especially the rural community.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector has been the pillar of the country’s economy, making up almost 1.2 million or 97.2 per cent of the total businesses as at end of 2020.

However, he said most MSMEs were still less competitive and needed to be empowered especially after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PEDi is a one-stop centre to bring the small entrepreneurs closer to the digital economy. Various programmes have been lined-up to help these entrepreneurs to kickstart their business or increase the demands for their products.

“It is hoped that these small entrepreneurs will then be able to expand their business further with online access and by using e-commerce platforms.

“The ability of the small entrepreneurs to adapt to digitalisation and technological developments will enhance their efficiency and sustain their business in the long run,” he said. — Bernama