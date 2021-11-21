Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in USJ areas fully restored

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Water supply to consumers in USJ 1 to USJ 27 in the Petaling district, which was disrupted due to the decrease in water level at a reservoir in Sime UEP, USJ, was fully restored at noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption.

Further information can be obtained via official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or www.airselangor.com.

Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or Help Centre via its application. — Bernama