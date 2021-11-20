Chief minister: Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund will be implemented with State Assembly approval

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says a proposal paper on the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund has been completed and will be implemented after it has been passed by the State Assembly. — Bernama pic

JULAU (Sarawak), Nov 20 ― A proposal paper on the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund has been completed and will be implemented after it has been passed by the State Assembly, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the working paper was prepared by experts but that he could not furnish details on it yet.

“The matter has to be passed by the State Assembly first,” he told a press conference after jointly opening the Julau Section of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway with Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof here today.

On the highway project, Abang Johari said the Julau Section, which is under Package 7, would link Julau with Bintangor and Sibu.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank the federal government, especially the Works Ministry, for implementation of the project, which is going well,” he said.

He said the completion of the Julau Section of the expressway would open up important economic sectors, such as pepper and palm oil, as well as boost tourism in the area.

In another development, Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said the party was prepared to face the 12th Sarawak state election. ― Bernama