Sarawak polls: GPS to field new face in one state constituency under Kapit, says sec-gen

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announcing Raya Festive Period Maximum Price Control Scheme in Putrajaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 19 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is expected to field a new face in one of the three state seats under the Kapit parliamentary constituency in the coming Sarawak election, according to Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is GPS secretary-general, however, did not mention which seat would be involved.

“We are making the best plan for Kapit parliamentary constituency.

“We have three state constituencies (under Kapit) and we will introduce a fresh face in one of them,” the Kapit MP told reporters after the launch of Tealive’s drive-through outlet here today.

The three state constituencies under Kapit parliamentary constituency are Bukit Goram, Katibas and Pelagus.

On October 24, Nanta said GPS will contest in all 82 constituencies in the state election.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Bernama