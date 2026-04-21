KOTA BHARU, April 21 — Police arrested a woman and seized five firearms of various types during a raid on a house in Kampung Miak, Kuala Krai, yesterday.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade Commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the raid was carried out at 6.45pm under Ops Bersepadu Khazanah, involving the 8th Battalion, the Kelantan Forestry Department and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

He said the operation was conducted following intelligence on activities involving the storage of protected wildlife parts.

“The team identified themselves as senior police officers by showing their authority cards before inspecting the house. During the inspection, five firearms of various types were discovered,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Radzi said the suspect was detained to assist investigations for offences related to the Firearms Act, while the seized items were taken to the Gua Musang district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama