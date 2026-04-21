KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — No Malaysians have been reported seriously affected, aside from minor disruptions, following a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan on Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo, is closely monitoring developments following the earthquake, which occurred at 4.53pm (local time).

“The Embassy is maintaining close contact with the Japanese authorities and is actively reaching out to the Malaysian community to ensure their safety and well-being.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates from time to time as more information becomes available,” the statement said.

A strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning, according to the country’s meteorological agency, as reported by Kyodo News.

Japanese authorities have issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas, with waves of up to three metres expected. The situation remains unstable, and local authorities are assessing the impact of the earthquake as well as the potential tsunami risk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Malaysians in Japan, particularly those in affected areas, to remain vigilant, move to higher ground immediately if they are near coastal areas, and strictly follow evacuation orders and safety guidance issued by the Japanese authorities.

To facilitate the dissemination of information and consular assistance, the ministry encouraged Malaysians to register and update their contact details via the e-Konsular portal at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my.

For immediate consular assistance or emergencies, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo at +81-3-3476-3840 / +81-3-3476-4971 (general enquiries), or the emergency hotline at +81-80-4322-3366, or email [email protected] / [email protected]. — Bernama