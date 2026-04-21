KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia and Singapore have welcomed the temporary ceasefire involving the United States, Iran, Israel and Lebanon following the West Asia conflict, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the understanding was reached through a phone conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss the latest developments in the conflict, with its impact increasingly impacting global energy and supply chains, including in this region.

“I stressed the urgent need for all parties to back a more comprehensive and lasting resolution,” he posted on Facebook last night.

Anwar explained that, at the same time, Malaysia also emphasised the importance of maintaining the freedom and security of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

Malaysia also supports ongoing diplomatic efforts, including Pakistan’s role in paving the way for a dialogue.

Touching on energy issues, discussions focused on efforts to strengthen grid system resilience and address challenges in balancing demand and supply, including accelerating the implementation of the Asean Power Grid as a regional strategic measure.

According to Anwar, Malaysia and Asean will strive to remain resilient in facing global uncertainties through close cooperation and a people-centred approach. — Bernama