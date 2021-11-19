Najib warns ‘no room for arrogance’ in Umno leaders, especially towards Chinese community; claims MCA still relevant

Barisan Nasional leaders pose for the camera during launch of the coalition’s election machinery for the Melaka state election at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malay leaders from Umno who display arrogance towards the Malaysian Chinese community will be sternly disciplined, with swift action taken against them, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib, who is also Barisan Nasional advisor, acknowledged that there was such arrogance on display by Umno leaders prior to the 14th General Election in 2018, which contributed to the loss of Chinese votes that persisted even after the election had concluded.

He was earlier responding to whether it was the arrogance of Malay leaders, including policies introduced by BN that had led to the loss of Chinese votes in consecutive general elections held since 2008.

“If there is an opportunity, I would take a stern approach to discipline these arrogant leaders. If we want to win, especially the Chinese voters’ support and trust, even if BN lacked those, there is no room for such arrogance to be shown,” he was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview by Sin Chew Daily.

He also highlighted the circumstances of MCA being unfairly punished for ‘anti-Umno’, ‘anti-BN’ sentiments that emerged in 2008 after the 12th General Election which had persisted in both the 13th and 14th editions of the General Election.

“Based on my experience, MCA has its benefits, and is capable of leading as well as working hard to safeguard the interest of the Chinese community and Malaysians at large.

“I hope Malaysians, especially the Chinese, would be able to give MCA another chance to prove themselves,” he said.

Addressing the actual needs of ethnic Malays since they seemed to have everything provided to them while ethnic Chinese seemed to have none, Najib said this was a very stereotypical way of viewing the subject posed.

“In reality, regardless of the circumstances in Malaysia, everyone has the opportunity to succeed. When they succeed, they come from all backgrounds.

“You should know that, if you look at the 20 richest people in the country, it would be not be difficult to observe other races achieving success in Malaysia.

“Responding to the aforementioned question, I believe the Malays should be given a fair education and better business prospects in order for them to change their lives,” he said.