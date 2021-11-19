Najib says harbours no hate for the Chinese on losses suffered by BN in GE13, 14; aims dig at Dr Mahathir

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is seen greeting members of the public at an eatery in Jeti Kampung Halim, Melaka October 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak revealed that he harbours no hate for the Malaysian Chinese community, or anyone, with the exception of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on the losses he and his government suffered in two previous general elections held in 2013 and 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, Najib said Malaysian Chinese would indeed wish to relive the days before the 14th General Election where the people led a prosperous and peaceful life.

This is in spite of a Utusan Malaysia headline that wrote Apa Lagi Cina Mahu? (What do the Chinese want more?) published two days after the conclusion of the 2013 General Election.

Acknowledging the loss of Chinese support for Barisan Nasional (BN), Najib instead shifted the blame to the propaganda and wild accusations spread by the Opposition back then despite him extending his sincerest intention to regain their support.

“The Malaysian Chinese not supporting BN back then, it wasn't their fault. In fact, most of them at that time were swayed by Opposition propaganda, this is one of the main reasons for them not supporting BN, but of course there are other reasons as well.

“I have never hated anyone (including Malaysian Chinese), maybe with the exception of Dr Mahathir. Just because I did not give what he needed, he kept on bombarding me with endless accusations,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he said BN has nonetheless rebuilt itself and learnt from its lesson, with the coalition rectifying the weaknesses identified.

“I believe a lot of people are hopeful of a strong, stable and transformative government that prioritises the people and their successes. They would also need to be able to fulfill their promises, have the will to execute and bring real change to the government,” he replied when asked if there was a possibility of BN making a comeback as the ruling administration.

As for the possibility of Malaysian Chinese being sidelined, Najib further suggested for the community to not vote for a sole political party as this would nevertheless cause a counter-reaction from other races in Malaysia.

“So, please do support a multiracial coalition like BN to help us better safeguard the rights of all Malaysian citizens regardless of their background,” he said.

On the possibility of working with DAP, Najib said anything was possible in politics as noted when his late father and former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak invited then opposition Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia to join BN as a component party.

He further cited two instances as examples where anything could happen in politics, namely Umno’s relationship with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020 and PAS working with DAP in the now defunct Pakatan Rakyat coalition.