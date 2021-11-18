Kuching’s recognition by Unesco as Creative City proves govt’s commitment to promoting Malaysia, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the diversity of its heritage menu with ethnic-based dishes make Kuching worthy of Unesco’s recognition, adding that its rich biodiversity of herbal plants that could be used as a food source is an added value. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Kuching’s recognition as a Creative City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has proven Malaysia’s continued commitment to promoting the country to the world.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said in a statement today the recognition was in line with Malaysia’s intention to cultivate elements of innovation and creativity to propel the country towards sustainable and inclusive city development to improve the people’s living standards.

Nancy said the achievement was also the result of strong cooperation between the ministry, local authorities and non-governmental organisations.

She said the ministry would continue to cooperate with the state government and relevant stakeholders to refine more pragmatic strategies to intensify programmes as well as activities so that Kuching could live up to its status as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

“This recognition makes Kuching be better known internationally as a cultural tourism destination which will boost the country’s economy, tourism and cultural industry,” she added.

She said the diversity of its heritage menu with ethnic-based dishes make Kuching worthy of Unesco’s recognition, adding that its rich biodiversity of herbal plants that could be used as a food source is an added value.

Besides Kuching, 48 other cities around the world also received such recognition this year, bringing Unesco Creative Cities Network to 295 cities in 90 countries under seven fields namely crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music. — Bernama