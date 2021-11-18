Deputy minister: No disabled folk lost jobs from Covid-19 pandemic

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — No person with disabilities (PWD) lost their jobs from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to records by the Human Resource Ministry, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

“According to the Human Resource Ministry, in [its] records, no PWD were recorded as having lost their jobs.

“In MyFutureJobs, there are 669 PWD workers who have registered themselves for work,” she said in Parliament during Oral Question Time today.

She was responding to Sim Tze Zin (Bayan Baru-PH), who asked about the statistics of job losses within the OKU community during the Covid-19 pandemic from April last year.

Siti Zailah also said until October 14, 4,882 PWD workers affected by the pandemic had received an additional RM500 per month from September to November this year by the government through the Prihatin package.

A further 92,265 PWDs also received various forms of aid from the government.

In a related matter, Siti Zailah also said currently, only four ministries had complied with the one per cent disabled policy to give employment to PWDs in government ministries and agencies.

Replying to Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (Tumpat-PN), Siti said the ministries include her ministry, the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry and Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

“The government has always ensured that PWDs are given a chance and space to work in government agencies and ministries.

“We had also identified 168 jobs deemed suitable for PWDs in the government,” she said.