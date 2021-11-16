In Kuala Lumpur, four-year-old girl falls to her death from 29th floor of condo

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said one of the condominium management staff members found the girl’s body on the corridor of the eighth floor.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A four-year-old girl fell to her death from the 29th floor of a condominium in Jalan Ipoh today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said one of the condominium management staff members found the girl’s body on the corridor of the eighth floor.

He said the police received information about the incident from the Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS 999) at 2.41pm.

“Police have conducted an investigation at the scene and found that the victim had been left unsupervised at home by her father, locked in, as he had gone out to shop.

“When the victim’s father returned home he could not find his daughter anywhere and then asked the management staff to help find her,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations found that the window in the victim’s room was open with a chair by the side.

The case has been classified as sudden death, he added. — Bernama