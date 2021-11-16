GPS says will respect EC’s decision on constraints for Sarawak polls

Awang Tengah (second left) with GPS partners in Lawas at the election briefing which was also attended by (from left) Awang Bemee, Paulus and Awangku Jinal. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Nov 16 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will respect all decisions made by the Election Commission (EC) for the state election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He added that the coalition was ready to face the possible new standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been applied in the Melaka polls.

“GPS believes that the EC will take into account all the factors, including the Covid-19 situation in the state, in their decision-making.

“The Sarawak government led by GPS is waiting and will accept all the decisions set by the EC to implement the state election,” Awang Tengah said after attending a briefing by the PBB Bukit Sari election machinery in Lawas recently.

The EC will meet on November 24 after the Melaka state election happening on November 20.

The deputy minister said that the authorities’ decision to enforce and end the Emergency in Sarawak and for the state election was not made arbitrarily.

“These were based on advice by taking into account all aspects of health, safety and life of the people while balancing the democratic process,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Bukit Sari incumbent, said that all GPS component parties and its election machinery are ready to adapt to all EC rules and regulations, including the new SOPs introduced when election is called.

He also reminded party machinery to always abide the rules and be ready to face any campaigning constraints for this state election.

Following the lifting of the Emergency in Sarawak and the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on November 3, the state election must be called within 60 days or latest by January 2, 2022.

A total of 80 GPS party branch leaders attended the election machinery briefing which was presented by GPS and PBB legal advisor Datuk Awang Bemee Ali Basah.

Also present were former Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Member of the Supreme Working Council (MKT) of the Sarawak PBB Party and Deputy Head of the Bukit Sari Branch PBB Party Kr Awangku Jinal Abidin Dato Pengiran Jawa and other dignitaries. — Borneo Post Online